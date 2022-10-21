Jhon Duran: Why Liverpool are being linked with MLS’ Colombian wonderkid

Perhaps the biggest thing holding back Duran is his inexperience. He’s still entirely new to the professional game and very much still learning what it takes to be a striker at the top level.

He is a bit one-footed, so his left-side could use some development but, in terms of on-field skillset, Duran seems to have everything you would look for in a modern No. 9.

Duran did have a slight problem with Discipline this season, earning six yellow cards. Additionally, he was sent off for two cautions against the New York Red Bulls back in April.

Now, the second yellow came after Duran bullied his defender on the ball with a push, not for anything over the top, but the young striker will hopefully have learned how to better use his physical gifts when dealing with a booking.

In terms of professionalism, Hendrickson said it took Duran some time to learn what is expected of him every day.

“We can’t just put players on the pitch unless they show it in training,” he said over the summer. “For a long time, Duran was catching up to the speed of play in training. So, he was struggling a bit in training, just keeping the focus, just being mentally there within a game, playing within the team concept. So that too was keeping him off the pitch.”

Off the field, Duran could also use a bit of social media training as well. In August, while doing a Q+A with fans, Duran said that he would leave the club if he could, before walking back his comments with an Apology shortly after.

“I have a contract through 2024 and I’m going to keep working hard the same way since I got here,” he said earlier this month. “Throughout the season, I’ve been working hard. There were some issues off the field, but we worked through them. We worked through all the issues and I’m really happy here… If I’m here next season, I’m going to just continue to work hard and will hope for good things to come.”