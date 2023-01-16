Jhon Durán joins Aston Villa from Chicago Fire

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Jhon Durán from Chicago Fire.

“Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker, Jhon Durán,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

“The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.”

The 19-year-old striker is currently preparing to play in the South American U20 Championship with the Colombia national team.

MLS record

Durán has played 77 professional games in his short career to date, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists. His impressive numbers have helped him to be called up to the Colombia senior national team, where he has played three matches.

In 27 MLS Appearances for Chicago Fire, he has netted eight times and provided five assists.

Durán becomes the third Colombian in Villa’s history after Juan Pablo Ángel (2001-2007) and Carlos Sánchez (2014-2016).

The young forward will be the seventh Colombian player in the Premier League: Luis Sinisterra (Leeds), Luis Díaz (Liverpool), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Yerson Mosquera (Wolves), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham) and Yerry Mina (Everton).