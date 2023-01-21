Jhay’s Ultimate Speedrunning Goal Is to Hold All Super Mario Galaxy World Records

Speedrunner Jhay has been dominating the Super Mario Galaxy scene, including both the original game and its sequel. Over the years, he has managed to grab most of all available world records, with only two not in his name currently. However, he is far from done with the games, and even the recent world record at speedrunning event Games Done Quick didn’t quench his thirst.





He’s only 21 years old and has been more seriously speedrunning games since he switched from Super Mario Odyssey and others to Super Mario Galaxy in 2020. In three years, he’s turned from a fan of speedrunning into a well-known competitor. Game Rant recently spoke with Jhay about speedrunning, his community, and his future ambitions.

Journey From a Fan to a World Record Holder

Like everyone at the top of any profession, discipline, or game, Jhay wasn’t superhuman when he started to run games. In fact, it took a while for him to find his way into speedrunning, and even more to find himself at the top of the leaderboards for his now-favorite Mario titles. He was always a number-oriented person and was competing against himself, timing Everyday activities. It only made sense that he would eventually find his way into speedrunning games.

“Even when I was younger, I was always trying to just do things as fast as possible, even just in regular life. Even when I was younger, like going around on my bike, I’d always time myself.”

Right after the introduction of Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, Jhay wanted to try his hand at speedrunning the newly released game. However, the spark didn’t last and Jhay could run the game for only a couple of months before looking at other opportunities. For years, Jhay would try different games without really committing to any one of them.

Around three years had passed since Jhay had done his first speedruns in Odyssey, and he met community members who were looking to change scenery, too. One of his friends, a speedrunner by the name of Sailo, Suggested the older Wii titles from 2007 and 2010, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Jhay began speedrunning these games, which launched him on a path that not many would have expected.

Dominating Super Mario Galaxy

Jhay had found a game that he really liked, but he was still far away from the greats in it Galaxy. He was enamored by the skill and determination of some of the best in the discipline, and couldn’t imagine performing speedruns with such speed and accuracy. They kept watching Mr. Cloud Kirby, a world record holder at the time, for hours with his friends. He was admiring the runs, but certainly learning tricks, too.

Years of dedication, or addiction as he puts it, led to him becoming one of the most dominant players in any speedrunning game. He’s now holding world records in seven out of nine main categories in both Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. Moreover, he just recently managed to perform a world record run live on the most prestigious speedrunning challenge, the Charity event Games Done Quick. Even though he was preparing for it, he couldn’t imagine how the live event would unfold. Speaking to breaking that world record live, Jhay stated,

“I didn’t think it would actually happen. I would be too nervous for that. But for it to actually happen, it just completely blew my mind. I don’t think anything like that’ll happen to me again.”

Jhay isn’t done with speedrunning, not at all. Even after admittedly fulfilling one of his dreams with the world record at this year’s Games Done Quick, he wants more. While he had been focusing recently on Super Mario Galaxy 2 runs and managed to take the cake, he’s now ready to switch back to the original title. Fortunately for Jhay, the two games he runs are not too dissimilar, which makes the switching easier, but maps still need to be somewhat relearned.

Nine months ago, speedrunner xzRockin took one of the world records from Jhay. This Mario Any% record is the most competitive of the Super Mario Galaxy speedrun categories, and Jhay is dedicated to getting it back into his name. As he is focused on this specific record, he also has an Ultimate goal of having every single WR in both Galaxy games under his belt. However, even he doesn’t know if it’s possible, which speaks to the competitive nature of speedrunning in the industry.

I’ve been spending a lot of my time recently re-learning Super Mario Galaxy 1, the original game, so I want to try and get some of my old records back on that one. And my main goal is to try and get all nine Galaxy 1 and Galaxy 2 categories at once. But I don’t know about that. That’s a rough one.

