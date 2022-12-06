Jett Howard’s NBA stock continues to rise

Michigan may not have gotten the win on Sunday in London, but freshman Jett Howard kept his streak alive as he knocked down multiple Threes for the 8th straight game.

His stats through eight games are impressive – 15.3 points on 49.4% from the floor and 42.6% behind the arc. But what really jumps out is the sheer consistency. Unlike most shooters, who tend to get hot one night and then cold another, Howard has been extremely steady, especially for a freshman.

He’s made at least two Threes in every game and has attempted either six or seven Threes in all but two games. That type of reliability is noteworthy, especially for a player who takes a fair share of tough shots.

Howard was highlighted earlier in the week as one of five current college basketball players believed to be ascending in the eyes of NBA scouts.

The 42nd ranked prospect in last year’s 247Sports Composite, Jett Howard has proven to be ahead of schedule since joining his father’s program at Michigan. The Wolverines came into the year with some unexpected holes in the middle of the line-up after both Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate left following their freshmen seasons, and Howard has maximized the opportunity. He is averaging 15 points per game and has asserted himself as the team’s top Perimeter scoring Threat while they play through Hunter Dickinson inside. The overlap of shot-making and wing size is what makes him so intriguing by NBA standards though. At 6-foot-7, he has good size on the wing and a virtually pure release on his jumper. He’s knocked down multiple Threes in each of his first six games this season showing the tough shot-making we saw in high school, but also an improved understanding of how to get his looks within the flow. Simultaneously, there have been some signs of very real defensive upside. Overall, it’s become clear that he’s a name NBA evaluators need to know right now.

We also broke down some film, first on social media and then in the CBS Sports HQ studio (which can be found above), to illustrate the types of plays that have NBA evaluators so excited.

Very interested to see Jett Howard vs. Virginia tonight. He’s exceeded expectations so far & established himself as a potential one-and-done candidate in the process. Wing size + shot-making (few pop a net like he does) with flashes of defensive upside. https://t.co/RsqJn39pTs pic.twitter.com/4dRp0WQad2 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) November 30, 2022

Less than 48 hours later, ESPN projected Howard as a potential Lottery pick in their most recent mock draft, slotting him 14th overall.

As we detailed earlier this fall, NBA front offices have yet to start ranking potential prospects just yet, and are only in the early stages of sorting them into buckets or groups.

Howard began the season as a prospect who was earmarked for future drafts, but has instead shown he could be a candidate sooner rather than later. We currently have him marked as a potential 1st round pick, but if this consistent productivity continues, another jump is certainly a possibility.