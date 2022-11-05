Jett Howard Scores 30 Points in Michigan’s Exhibition Win Over Ferris State

Next Game: Purdue Fort Wayne 11/7/2022 | 6:30 PM Big Ten Network Nov. 07 (Mon) / 6:30 PM Purdue Fort Wayne

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team opened its season with an 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State on Friday (Nov. 4) at Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the way with 30 points and four rebounds in just 22 minutes played.

The Wolverines opened the game on a 9-2 run behind five quick points from Kobe Bufkin . Ferris State cut the lead to 20-16 with 10 minutes to play in the first half after Amari Lee scored seven points off the bench. Two quick threes from Kobe Bufkin and Howard allowed the Wolverines to pull away. UM continued to grow its lead throughout the remainder of the first half, finishing with a 49-30 advantage. Howard led the way for the Wolverines with 22 points, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from three. Bufkin and Hunter Dickinson added 12 points and seven rebounds, respectively.

Michigan kept rolling to start the second half. Bufkin added nine points in the first five minutes behind a highlight dunk and another three, helping the Wolverines expand their lead to 26 points. Michigan continued to hold off the Bulldogs for the remainder of the game, winning 88-75. Howard led all scorers, followed by Bufkin’s 21 points. Dug McDaniel added 11 and Dickinson finished with nine for the Wolverines.

Notes

• Howard finished the night shooting 10-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range.

• Twelve of Bufkin’s 21 points came in the second half.

• The Wolverines converted 54 percent of their field-goal attempts (30-for-56) and 48 percent of their three-point attempts (11-for-23).

Up Next: The Wolverines will take on Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday (Nov. 7) at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm, and the game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Last year, UM was scheduled to face the Mastodons, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 Protocols within the PFW program.