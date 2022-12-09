Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Saleh added: “Wish he could have kept his foot in bounds on that one, but man, he’s amazing. That was amazing that even got to that with the way he broke tackles.”

Last Sunday, Wilson reached 790 yards receiving this season – 54 short of Keyshawn Johnson’s franchise rookie record of 844 set in 1996.

Wilson Ranks highly among his Rookie Counterparts this season. He is No. 2 in yards, tied for No. 3 in touchdowns with 4, No. 2 in receptions with 57; and No. 1 in first-down receptions with 38, yards after the catch with 326, missed tackles forced with 16, and receptions of at least 15 yards with 20.

In White’s first two starts, Wilson has been his most reliable target. Over the past two weeks, Wilson is No. 1 in the NFL in yards with 257 and No. 1 among wideouts in yards after the catch with 119.

“Garrett cares and he is a fighter,” White said. “I mean he might not have gotten the ball early, but he never complained. He just kept running routes and it came to him.”

Wilson is the Jets first four-time Winner of the Rookie award. Wilson won in Week 2 against Cleveland, Week 8 against New England and Week 9 against Chicago. Jets CB Sauce Gardner won in Weeks 5, 7 and 9 and RB Breece Hall won in Weeks 4 and 6.