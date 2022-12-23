Jets vs. Jaguars live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

The Jets and Jaguars make their 2022 prime-time debuts in Week 16, and the Matchup comes with surprise playoff implications for both sides.

The Jets (7-7) have spent much of the season in playoff position but are no longer on solid ground after a three-game losing streak. Their hopes of snapping the NFL’s longest active playoff drought are still alive, but the path would become much narrower if they can’t get past the surging Jaguars.

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence has been excellent of late, throwing 13 touchdowns and just one interception over his last five games. Lawrence has the Jaguars (6-8) in control of their fate in the AFC South; a win in East Rutherford would be a major step towards an Unexpected playoff berth.

A rib injury to Mike White has Zach Wilson in line to start at for New York, meaning Lawrence will be facing the quarterback who was drafted one pick behind him in 2021. After a pair of bumpy rookie seasons, Lawrence’s trajectory is clearly pointing up while Wilson’s is pointing down as his future with the Jets comes into question.

In what is expected to be a rain-soaked game under the lights, Wilson has a chance to change the narrative for at least one night and put the Jets’ playoff hopes back on track.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights as the Jets host the Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow along for all of the key moments from the Week 16 matchup.

Jaguars vs. Jets score

1 2 3 4 F Jaguars 3 – – – – Jets 3 – – – –

Jaguars vs. Jets live updates, Highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

Jets 3, Jaguars 3

8:32 pm FIELD GOAL — Lawrence overthrows Christian Kirk on third down, so Riley Patterson comes on and sneaks in a short field goal in this wind. We’re all even.

8:30 p.m. — Here’s another third down for the Jaguars, from three yards out.

8:29 p.m. — Jacksonville converts another third down as Etienne runs all the way to the 20-yard line. Walker Little opened the hole on that one.

8:27 p.m. — A big gain for Evan Engram, who takes off for 22 yards to push the Jaguars into Jets territory.

8:25 p.m. — There’s the first completion of the game, a short gain to Evan Engram. Jaguars facing 3rd & 1 after a short Travis Etienne run.

Jets 3, Jaguars 0

8:22 pm FIELD GOAL — Greg Zuerlein Barely gets it through from 37 yards out, beating the wind. Jets have the early advantage.

8:21 p.m. — Two pass attempts in this game, two sacks. Zach Wilson gets taken down by Andre Cisco, so the Jets will attempt a field goal.

8:19 pm FUMBLE — Lawrence drops back to pass the first time and gets taken down by Quinnen Williams! The ball comes out, and after some deliberation, it belongs to the Jets.

8:15 p.m.— The Jets won the toss and deferred, so we’ll see Trevor Lawrence get tested by the Jets’ defense and the wind right away. That’s the storyline of this game.

7:50 p.m. — Keep an eye on this band of rain that could come through. We could see plenty of both running games tonight.

7:45 p.m. — It’s definitely not as cold in New Jersey as it is in other parts of the country, but rain and wind will be a factor tonight.

Jaguars vs. Jets start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22

Thursday, Dec. 22 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Jets will kick off at 8:15 pm ET. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

