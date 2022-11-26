Jets vs. Bears odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

The New York Jets will try to bounce back from a 10-3 loss to New England when they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. New York has lost two of its last seven games, with both setbacks coming against the Patriots. Chicago is riding a four-game losing streak, despite scoring at least 24 points in each of those contests.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. New York is favored by 6 points in the latest Jets vs. Bears odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 38.5. Before Entering any Bears vs. Jets picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Bears:

Jets vs. Bears spread: Jets -6

Jets vs. Bears over/under: 38.5 points

Jets vs. Bears money line: New York -267, Chicago +215

Why the Jets can cover

Chicago has lost four straight games and seven of its last eight overall, including a loss to the Falcons last week. The Bears have been struggling defensively, allowing at least 27 points in all four of those losses. They have only recorded one road win this season, losing by at least one touchdown in four of their six road setbacks.

New York has quietly been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL this season, winning six of its first 10 games. The Jets haven’t lost to a team other than New England since Week 3, and they knocked off the Bills earlier this month. They have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, while Chicago has only covered twice in its last six games. The Jets are hoping quarterback Mike White can give them a boost after benching Zach Wilson.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago might be riding a four-game losing skid, but its offense has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL over the past month. The Bears have scored at least 24 points in five straight games, led by quarterback Justin Fields. He has thrown nine touchdown passes over the past five games, and he also leads Chicago with 834 rushing yards and seven scores this season.

Fields, who is questionable with a shoulder injury, is averaging 137 rushing yards over his last three games and ranks fifth overall in the NFL in rushing yards this year. This is an ideal matchup for Chicago, as its defense should show improvement against the Jets, who had just 77 passing yards last week. The Bears have won and covered the spread in five straight meetings between these teams.

