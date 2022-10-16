Jets Veteran linebacker CJ Mosley celebrates 100th NFL game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — CJ Mosley got the word after the Jets’ game last week against the Dolphins:

The linebacker had just played his 100th game in the NFL. There are just 14 active linebackers who have hit the century mark. Mosley said the milestone is “pretty cool.”

“When you think about how the NFL works, players coming in and out, injuries, just being an older player, being an older linebacker, those types of things start to creep up in your career,” Mosley said. “That’s just part of the business. Just to be still where I’m at right now, still feeling great, not feeling 30. I feel pretty good.”

Mosley has thrived under Coach Robert Saleh over the past two years. Mosley got off to a tough start after signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2019. He played just two games due to injury in that first year then opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

When Saleh arrived in 2021, there was some thought that Mosley would not be a scheme fit. But he lost weight and remade himself to better fit Saleh’s defense.

“The past two years, I feel like I’ve been in the best shape of my entire career,” Mosley said. “I feel like I’ve been more locked in mentally and physically the past two years than I’ve been my whole career.

CJ Mosley said playing in his 100th game last week was “pretty cool.” Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“I’m not saying I didn’t give it 100 percent back when I was in Baltimore and when I first got here. Just the way I really bought into our coaches and the system and really trying to learn what this defense is doing and every week figuring out what the opposing offense is trying to do to our defense. That’s helping me learn the game on both sides of the ball. I feel like I’m really in touch with my football senses.”

Mosley had 10 tackles against the Dolphins last week. It was the 20th consecutive game with seven or more tackles for Mosley, the longest such streak in the NFL.

“If I’m not out there making eight, 10, whatever tackles a game, I don’t feel like I’m really doing my job,” Mosley said. “I feel like that’s a given. I’m there to make those tackles. The communication, the leadership, making that extra play, running sideline to sideline, that’s the extra stuff that makes people great. I definitely pride myself on running to the ball and making tackles because that’s my job.”

The Jets activated DE Vinny Curry off of IR on Saturday, and he will make his Jets debut Sunday. Curry has been sidelined since training camp with a hamstring injury. They released TE Lawrence Cager to clear the roster spot. … OT Mike Remmers and TE Kenny Yeboah were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.