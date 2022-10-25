Jets trade for James Robinson

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: The Jets acquired RB James Robinson from the Jaguars.

What it means in fantasy: Jets RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Broncos, and Robinson was acquired the next day. While Robinson quickly returned to the Jaguars’ backfield following his own serious injury, Travis Etienne Jr. has emerged as their lead back. Now in New York, Robinson is an immediate flex option with upside to do more once he learns the Jets’ offense, while Michael Carter’s opportunity to be the lead back took a serious hit. The Jets have a Week 10 bye.

The news: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. is entrenched as the new starter following the James Robinson trade.

What it means in fantasy: Etienne played 80% of the Offensive snaps against the Giants on Sunday. They finished with 119 total yards on 15 touches. Etienne’s 18.9 Fantasy points were a season high and a sign of things to come. JaMycal Hasty is the most likely candidate to move up the depth chart as the No. 2 running backs. Etienne can now be viewed as a Weekly RB1.

The news: Patriots QB Bailey Zappe completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on Monday night against the Bears in relief of starter Mac Jones.

What it means in fantasy: Jones returned from his high ankle sprain to start this one, but he was benched in the second quarter after a 3-of-6 passing performance and a pick. Zappe led two touchdown drives to close out the half, but things turned south after halftime, as the Bears’ defense adjusted its game plan. One big takeaway is that Jones may be on a short leash. He will be difficult to trust in Fantasy lineups moving forward as part of a lackluster Patriots offense.

The news: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson started over Damien Harris for the first time this season.

What it means in fantasy: Fantasy Managers were wondering what the Patriots’ backfield would look like with Damien Harris back from a hamstring injury. Stevenson finished the game with more snaps (40) and more touches (19) than Harris by a considerable margin. Stevenson can be viewed as an RB2 against the Jets in Week 8.

Going deeper: Stevenson has averaged 20.6 touches and 20.3 Fantasy points over the past five games. His performance is even more impressive considering the Patriots’ offensive line ranks 26th in run block win rate.

The news: Head Coach Pete Carroll has not ruled out WR DK Metcalf for Week 8 against the Giants.

What it means in fantasy: Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury on Sunday against the Chargers. Carroll said Metcalf’s x-rays were negative after the game, and then told reporters on Monday that Metcalf wouldn’t need surgery. Metcalf might be able to avoid injured reserve, but I expect him to miss some time. The Seahawks have a Week 11 bye, so take that as you will. Marquise Goodwin would fill Metcalf’s void. They caught four of five targets for 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers.

The news: The Colts have benched QB Matt Ryan for the rest of the season and have named Sam Ehlinger their starter for the rest of the season.

What it means in fantasy: Ehlinger’s preseason performance was solid, completing 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, on top of adding another 71 yards and one touchdown on the ground. The Colts’ Offensive line is the biggest problem. Indianapolis’ Offensive line Ranks 30th in pass rush win rate. Unless the Colts’ pass protection is consistent, their passing game will struggle.

Going Deeper: Liz Loza delved into what the trade means for the Colts’ top Fantasy options, namely Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr.

The news: The Saints have not named a starting quarterback for Week 8’s matchup against the Raiders.

What it means in fantasy: Jameis Winston started the Saints’ first three games before sustaining back and ankle injuries. He was the third quarterback on the depth chart for the past two games. Andy Dalton has started the past four games. It would be beneficial for whoever is under center to have Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry back. From Weeks 1 through 3, Winston averaged 14.6 Fantasy points. From Weeks 4 through 7, Dalton averaged 15.1 Fantasy points. It’s unlikely that Fantasy Managers will know the starter until the weekend.

The news: TE Mark Andrews was listed on Monday’s Ravens practice report as a DNP due to a knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Despite holding only a Walkthrough Monday, the Ravens released an estimated injury report since they played Thursday night. Andrews logged one limited practice last week in preparation for the Browns and played 56 snaps. I expect him to play in Week 8 against the Buccaneers after a disappointing Week 7.

The news: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Chiefs and is “day to day.”

What it means in fantasy: Samuel played in 68 of the 49ers’ 79 Offensive plays, catching five of seven targets for 42 yards against Kansas City. He also had one rushing attempt for 2 yards. Samuel will either be listed as DNP or limited on Wednesday. As a side note, the 49ers will have a Week 9 bye after they play the Rams in Week 8. Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud would benefit most from Samuel’s absence if they miss time.

The news: Chargers WR Mike Williams’ recovery from a high ankle sprain will be a matter of weeks, not days.

What it means in fantasy: A stint on injured reserve is possible for three to four weeks of recovery. DeAndre Carter is a potential option for Fantasy Managers in Deeper formats due to Josh Palmer’s struggles this season. He could have a bigger role after the Chargers’ Week 8 bye. Keenan Allen’s return to the field in Week 7 puts him in a position to be a target magnet for Justin Herbert in Week 9.

The news: The Rams have designated WR Van Jefferson to return from injured reserve.

What it means in fantasy: Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 24 because of a knee injury. On Monday, he was designated to return to the active roster, which means he has three weeks to practice with the team before he’s activated or shut down. Jefferson is likely to play against the 49ers this week; Rams Coach Sean McVay previously stated that Jefferson would return after their bye week. Jefferson will be on the flex Radar once he returns.

Going deeper: Jefferson caught 50 of 89 targets for 802 yards last season and established himself as a deep threat after catching 12 passes over 20 yards and four over 40 yards.

The news: Jets WR Elijah Moore returned to the team’s practice facility Monday and is expected to play in Week 8, according to Coach Robert Saleh.

What it means in fantasy: Moore had expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the offense and demanded a trade, which prompted New York to make him inactive on Sunday against the Broncos. With Corey Davis currently dealing with a knee injury, Moore has an opportunity to rebuild Bridges with the organization. Moore is worth stashing right now, but I wouldn’t put him in a Fantasy lineup.

The news: Broncos RB Mike Boone was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Boone will now miss at least the next four games, starting with Sunday’s London-based Matchup against the Jaguars. Denver also signed RB Marlon Mack from the 49ers’ practice squad. Latavius ​​Murray and Melvin Gordon are uninspiring flex options for a Broncos offense that ranks 23rd in total yards per game (328.6).

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that David Njoku will miss time with a high ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Njoku is not expected to have surgery, but he will miss several weeks. Njoku had seven receptions for 71 yards against the Ravens on Sunday. Over his past five games, he has averaged 7.2 targets and 14.2 Fantasy points. Backup TE Harrison Bryant could serve as a solid streamer against the Bengals in Week 8.

