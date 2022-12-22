Jets sending four to NFL’s new look Pro Bowl

The Jets jump in 2022 was recognized on Wednesday by their selections to the Pro Bowl.

The Jets had four players chosen as AFC representatives for the new Pro Bowl games — rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker CJ Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee. It was the most players the Jets had selected to the Pro Bowl since 2008 when they also had four picked as starters.

The Jets did not have any Pro Bowlers in each of the last two seasons — years when they went a combined 6-27. The Jets are making a playoff push this season at 7-7 Entering Thursday’s game against the Jaguars and these four players are a big part of why the team has turned around.

Rookie corner Sauce Gardner’s impact on the Jets earned him a Pro Bowl nod. for the NY POST

Gardner is the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He leads the NFL with 16 passes defended and has two interceptions. Williams leads the team with 11 sacks. Mosley leads the team with 130 tackles. He also has an interception.

The Pro Bowl is selected by a combination of three groups — votes by fans, coaches and players.

The Jets’ last Pro Bowler was Jamal Adams in 2019. The last time they had multiple players selected was 2018 when Adams, Andre Roberts and Jason Myers all earned the honor.

The NFL changed the Pro Bowl this year. There won’t be a game. Instead, there will be a series of skills competitions as well as a seven-on-seven flag football game. Peyton and Eli Manning will serve as the coaches of the AFC and NFC, respectively. The event will be held on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

The Jets declared WR Jeff Smith out for Thursday night with a knee injury. WR Denzel Mims (concussion) will also miss the game, leaving the Jets thin at the position. They are getting WR Corey Davis back this week after he missed two games with a concussion. The Jets are likely to bring up a receiver from the practice squad for the game. CB Brandin Echols (quad) and QB Mike White (rib) were also officially declared out.

DT Quinnen Williams (calf) was listed as questionable, but it looks like he will play. Coach Robert Saleh said Williams was trending in the right direction earlier in the week and Williams was estimated as a full participant in practice. The Jets only had a walk-through Wednesday, so the practice status is just an estimate. RB Zonova Knight (ankle) and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) were also listed as questionable. Knight was listed as a full participant in practice. Joyner was listed as limited.

The Jaguars declared OLB Travon Walker, the top-overall pick in the last NFL draft, out with an ankle injury as was former Jet DT Folorunso Fatukasi.