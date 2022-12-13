Jets Rookie Garrett Wilson Decries Lack of Calls by NFL Officials

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson already has earned recognition from many players and coaches around the NFL as he enjoys an impressive rookie season. However, the first-year standout apparently is seeking a little more respect from officials.

Wilson responded on social media to a video clip that began to circulate after the Jets’ 20–12 loss to the Bills on Sunday. In the clip, Wilson appears to take a late hit from Bills safety Jordan Poyer after stepping out of bounds.

No flag was thrown on the play, much to the dismay of Wilson, who took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the lack of calls he’s received in the NFL thus far. The former Ohio State star alleged that one particular official even made it clear that he wouldn’t get the same calls that he may have received in college.

