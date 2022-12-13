Jets Rookie Garrett Wilson Decries Lack of Calls by NFL Officials

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson already has earned recognition from many players and coaches around the NFL as he enjoys an impressive rookie season. However, the first-year standout apparently is seeking a little more respect from officials.

Wilson responded on social media to a video clip that began to circulate after the Jets’ 20–12 loss to the Bills on Sunday. In the clip, Wilson appears to take a late hit from Bills safety Jordan Poyer after stepping out of bounds.

No flag was thrown on the play, much to the dismay of Wilson, who took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the lack of calls he’s received in the NFL thus far. The former Ohio State star alleged that one particular official even made it clear that he wouldn’t get the same calls that he may have received in college.

“I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me ‘this ain’t O State no more.’ Crazy,” the 22-year-old wrote.

Wilson added that the official’s remark came during a home game earlier this year against the Patriots, not in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Wilson, a Buckeyes standout and the No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft, hasn’t let any perceived lack of calls affect his output on the field. On Sunday against Buffalo, he broke the Jets’ franchise record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie, surpassing Keyshawn Johnson’s previous mark.

With four games still remaining, Wilson has 63 receptions for 868 yards with four touchdowns. He leads the Jets (7–6) in all three categories.