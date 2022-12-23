Jets’ Robert Saleh Says Fans ‘Haven’t Seen the Last of’ Zach Wilson

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in the third quarter after a rough start in the team’s 19–3 loss to the Jaguars is Thursday Night Football.

Fans booed Wilson throughout his performance, and chanted for backups Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler, who eventually came in to replace him.

Saleh’s hasn’t seemed to completely bail on the second-year quarterback yet, though.

“He’s gotta keep working,” Saleh said in his post-game press conference. “We haven’t seen the last of him. But, right now he’s just gotta focus on finding ways to get better. We gotta find ways to help him. … We’ve got to do a lot, it’s not just him. It’s a collective whole, we’ve all gotta find ways to get better.”

