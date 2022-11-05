Jets’ Robert Saleh calls Bills NFL’s ‘most complete team’

The New York Jets have had a top-10 defensive unit this season. It’s a big reason for their 5-3 record and second-place standing in the AFC East.

Even with all their successes, the Jets know the Buffalo Bills (6-1) are going to present a massive challenge.

In fact, New York head Coach Robert Saleh suggested this week that it’s their biggest to date–One that starts with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

“Probably the most complete football team we’ll see all season,” Saleh told reporters. “Allen stands in there and people just bounce off of him. They can make every throw. They can work off-schedule. They can work on-schedule. He is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in football right now.”

But of course, Allen’s right-hand man will cause problems too.

“Stefon (Diggs) is one of the best in football, excellent route-runner, violence, plays with intensity, plays with swag, so he’s really good,” Saleh said.

One of the leading factors in the Jets’ improvement is defense comes from tackle Quinnen Williams. He has six sacks, one away from his career-high.

He’s also faced the Bills six times in his career with only one win. Despite having sacked Allen 1.5 times, Williams knows it’s no easy task getting him down.

“He’s like huge,” Williams said. “He’s like 6-[foot]-5 I think, can stiff-arm, can run the ball, can jump, can hurdle. He’s basically like a running back who can throw the ball real good. He’s an elite quarterback.”

Just from watching tape, Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner knows Allen and one of his assignments in Diggs are both very good. He’s going to get his first ever taste of the Bills and that duo.

Gardner might just be a confident rookie, or perhaps even right, because he thinks the Jets have what it takes.

“Having a lot of weapons at receiver, having a quarterback that can throw the ball and do it with his legs, having a great running back — they present a huge challenge. But I feel like we have what it takes with the guys here,” Gardner said.

We’ll find out Sunday.

