Jets RB James Robinson (knee) to play vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) will play in Sunday’s game versus the Bills, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Robinson had initially been considered a game-time decision.

The Lions have since declared Robinson as active for the game.

Robinson was not listed on the injury report for any of this week’s practices and was a full participant, but the Jets then announced on Saturday that he’d been added to the injury report and would be given a questionable designation for Sunday’s game.

The Jets traded for Robinson two weeks ago, the same day that it was announced that their Rookie Phenom RB Breece Hall had suffered a season-ending knee injury. New York traded away a sixth-round pick (could become a fifth) to the Jaguars to acquire Robinson to help replace Hall’s snaps, and though he is listed as the No. 2 RB on the depth chart, his absence would likely be felt if he’s unable to play.

Before coming to New York, Robinson had collected 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns splitting duties in Jacksonville with Travis Etienne, and in his first showing with the Jets in Week 8, he had five carries for 17 yards.

The Jets (5-3) and the Bills (6-1) will kick off at 1 pm ET.