Jets look to turn around offense’s ineptitude on first down

The Jets’ offense spent too much time going backwards against the Jaguars last week, something that has been a problem for the unit all season.

They have been awful on first downs this year, and that has led to long distances to go on third down which have stalled the offense. Against the Jaguars, the Jets had penalties, sacks and runs for a loss on first down. Sure, Zach Wilson was not good, but it is also hard to operate when constantly facing third-and-long.

The Jets average 7.7 yards to go is third down this season, tied for worst in the NFL with the Patriots and Broncos. Those are two offenses you don’t want to be in the same sentence as.

“Negative plays are first down, they’re backbreaking,” head Coach Robert Saleh said. “It’s not impossible to get out of, but if you make a living out of that, which has been a common theme for us offensively, whether it be penalties, [tackles for loss], sacks on first down, TFLs in the run game. You’re putting yourself at such a disadvantage. It’s already hard enough to get 10 yards in three downs, let alone 12 or 13 in two downs.

The Jets’ offense was abysmal against the Jaguars. Al Pereira/Getty Images

“So, yeah, being more successful on first down, trying to get to third-and-manageable, we’re living in third-and-longs. All of it is all-encompassing, and just to be able to stay on schedule, run the ball, get positive yards — whether it’s 1, 2 or 3 — pass the ball, and make sure that the worst thing that happens is incomplete. Efficiency on first down has got to get a lot better.”

Against the Jaguars, the Jets had six penalties, a sack on first down and a run that resulted in a loss that put the Jets “behind the sticks” in second- and third-and-long.

A look at the AFC wild-card picture ahead of the Jets’ game against the Seahawks. NY Post illustration

“We’ve got to be more efficient on first down. That’s pretty simple, right?” Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “The more third-and-manageable’s you can be in, the better it’s going to be, the better you can sustain drives. Not just the Jacksonville game, but it’s felt like that for a few weeks now. We got to be better. I got to call better plays. I got to Coach better. We got to Coach better, then we got to execute better to put our whole team in situations where we can get in those third-and-manageable’s and continue to move the ball.”

The Jets elevated QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad for the second straight week. Streveler replaced Zach Wilson in the second half of last week’s loss to the Jaguars. … OT Cedric Ogbuehi was activated off injured reserve and placed WR Jeff Smith on IR.