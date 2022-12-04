Jets kicker sets franchise record for distance, drills NFL’s fourth field goal of 60 yards or more in 2022

Before this week, no Jets kicker had ever made a field goal of 60 yards or more in team history, but that changed on Sunday thanks to Greg Zuerlein.

The Jets kicker drilled a 60-yard field goal just before halftime to set the franchise record for longest kick.

With just 13 seconds left in the second quarter, New York was facing a fourth-and-3 at Minnesota’s 42-yard line, so Jets Coach Robert Saleh had three options: He could punt it, he could go for it or he could send Zuerlein out for a 60-yard field goal.

At first, it appeared that the Jets were going to go for it, but after they sent their offense out, the Vikings called a timeout. After thinking things over, Saleh ended up deciding to try the field goal and Zuerlein made the gamble pay off by absolutely drilling a 60-yard kick that cut Minnesota’s lead to 20-6.

Any time a kicker hits a field goal from more than 60 yards, it’s a big deal, and that’s because they’re so rare. The kick by Zuerlein marked just the fourth time this season that a kicker has connected from 60 yards or more on a field goal.

The kick by Zuerlein also broke his own franchise record for the Jets. Before Sunday, the Longest field goal in team history was 57 yards and it had been done three times before with two of those coming from Zuerlein earlier this season (He tied the original record set by Chandler Catanzaro in 2017).

Unfortunately for the Jets, Zuerlein provided their only offense of the first half. His 60-yard kick was one of two field goals and those six points were the only scoring New York got during the game’s first two quarters. If you want live updates of the second half, be sure to click here so you can follow the game in our live blog.