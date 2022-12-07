Jets in trouble; Vikings will rebound

1) The Jets might make the Playoffs for the first time since 2010, but their stay will be a short one.

The fact that the Jets were even in the game Sunday at New England in the final minute was a testament to the talent of their defense, which deserved far better than it got. But in what could be the understatement of the year — or any year — it’s virtually impossible to win when your offense gains just two net yards on 26 plays in the second half, finishes with 103 net yards overall, posts five consecutive three- and-outs to start the second half and manages just six first downs overall, as New York did.

The primary culprit is quarterback Zach Wilson, who has yet to live up to his billing as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft. Wilson passed for just 77 yards on Sunday, marking the fourth time in the last five games that he has failed to throw for more than 154 yards. Wilson has completed less than 56 percent of his attempts in four of his seven starts. He has thrown for multiple touchdowns in only one game and has had four games without an aerial score.

Backup Joe Flacco started the first three weeks while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury, and Flacco’s five touchdown passes are one more than Wilson has in more than twice as many starts. Flacco also threw for at least 285 yards in each start, while Wilson has done it only once.