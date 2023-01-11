Jessye Norman school unveils painted piano at Ga. Cyber ​​Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Jessye Norman Schools of Arts Unveiled a newly painted piano at the Georgia Cyber ​​Center, for Project Forte.

On Tuesday, the new piano was homed in the lobby of the Shaffer MacCartney Building of the cyber center, located in downtown Augusta.

According to the school, there have been a total of 12 pianos put into use. Three have been decommissioned, with plans to decommission a fourth this year.

The partnership was created to display the piano, to affirm the positive impact of and commitment to music and art in the community.

The piano program, Project Forte, officially began in 2018 but was inspired by research on the public art plan initiated by the Greater Augusta Arts Council in 2013, according to the Jessye Norman executive director, Gary Dennis.

Dennis says that multiple ideas came together to create the piano program.

“The idea of ​​putting visual and musical arts directly in the hands of our community seemed like an awesome idea. We had pianos. Jamie Garvey at St. John United Methodist Church donated the initial two pianos and an art show developed from a deconstructed piano by Troy Campbell in 2016-2017 encouraged our work,” Dennis says.

The building tends to be unrecognizable to many, most are unaware that the school has a full six-subject art school.

Dennis shares, “The pianos were the first attempt to turn our creativity outward and create the question, what happens there?”

Dennis says, “I feel like the act of creating work and opportunity for artists was JNSA living our principles. Mainly that art has value, that we should actively look for ways to create paid opportunities for artists and that we should contribute to that. We tell our kids that they can make a living in the arts. We should support that notion.

