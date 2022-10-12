Jessup Men’s Basketball Adds a Dozen Names to the Roster for 22-23

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – 11:30 AM





ROCKLIN, Calif. – Excitement is in the air as a new year of college basketball is set to begin this month. With a long list of Returners from last season’s NAIA Quarterfinal roster, Jessup has added a dozen names to help bulk up the team to cut down the nets inside Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

Head Coach Lance Von Vogt Entering year ten with the program, described this season’s roster as “a great group of guys. They truly care for each other and our school. We still have work to do in developing deep trust and culture with this new group, but the foundation is strong, and the character is high.”

KING CALHOUN | FAYETTEVILLE, GA. | MIDDLE GEORGIA PREP

One of the highlight moments of the summer came during Jessup’s Nike Basketball Camp, as a JV player King Calhoun was surprised with a Scholarship and a spot on the varsity roster. The Georgia native played high school basketball at Fayette County HS, where he was named All-State Second-Team, MVP, most improved player, and was a two-time regional champion.

Calhoun is a Visual & Fine Arts major here at Jessup. They hope to play professional basketball, whether it’s in the states or overseas. He also wants to start his own clothing business. Calhoun enjoys creating music, film and spending time in the fashion world.

TROY CRIGHTON | SACRAMENTO, CALIF. | SHELDON HS

From Sacramento and Sheldon HS comes point guard Troy Crighton . While at Sheldon, Crighton earned a First-Team All-League selection. His team won the league championship and finished runner-up in the Division I Sac Joaquin Section Tournament.

A Kinesiology major, Crighton hopes to continue basketball as a player, trainer, or physical therapist when he’s done with school. Crighton enjoys watching anime, playing volleyball, and going for long walks.

MAX EDWARDS | SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. | LA PIERCE COLLEGE

From Simi Valley comes junior wing/forward Max Edwards . Edwards joins the Warriors after most recently playing basketball at LA Pierce College. The 6-7 player averaged 17.6 PPG and 4.3 RPG in 26 games with LA Pierce in the 2019-20 season.

Pierce can do it all on the court, shooting 48.6-percent from the floor and 40.6-percent from three at LA Pierce. He topped 30 points three times, scoring a high of 33 at Oxnard on January 28, 2020. The Warriors will look to capitalize on that versatility.

DUKE GIPSON | LOS ANGELES, CALIF. | JUNIPERO SERRA HS

Adding height to the Warriors is Duke Gipson , as the 6-9 center/power forward comes to Jessup from Junipero Serra HS. During high school, Gipson was named Defensive Player of the Year with the Cavaliers.

Gipson will study Kinesiology at Jessup, but he is still undecided on his career aspirations. When he is away from the basketball court, Gipson says he enjoys walking and boxing.

KENNY GONZALEZ | SAN DIEGO, CALIF. | MATER DEI CATHOLIC HS

Point guard Kenny Gonzalez joins the Warriors after a four-year varsity career at Mater Dei Catholic HS. While with the Monarchs, Gonzalez averaged 18.9 PPG and 6.8 APG while earning a selection to the All-Western League (2021) and All-Mesa League (2022) teams.

Gonzalez majors in Psychology at Jessup and plans to play professional basketball or be a teacher. He enjoys listening to music, playing video games, and drawing. They chose Jessup “to further my basketball career and further my interest in psychology.”

XAVIER LOVELACE | SACRAMENTO, CALIF. | EASTERN OREGON UNIVERSITY

From playing against the Warriors a season ago to now donning the Jessup colors is wing Xavier Lovelace . Lovelace is a Sacramento native and played his high school basketball at Placer High School. Last season with Eastern Oregon University, Lovelace averaged 13 PPG and 8.3 RPG, including a ten-rebound performance against Jessup on November 26.

A junior, Lovelace played for Lassen CC and Tacoma CC before transferring to Eastern Oregon for the 2021-22 season. During his time at Placer HS, Lovelace was named All-CIF Honorable Mention during his senior season. Lovelace will study Leadership at Jessup with aspirations of a career as a high school counselor. He enjoys video games, chess, and volleyball.

NIGEL MCKAY | PASADENA, CALIF. | WARNER PACIFIC UNIVERSITY

Guard Nigel McKay comes to Jessup after playing at another NAIA school last season, Warner Pacific University. The 6-5 guard averaged 8.5 PPG and 2.5 RPG last season with WPU. McKay played his high school basketball for Pasadena HS, where he averaged 20 PPG his senior season, earning league MVP honors and a First-Team All-Area selection.

McKay is studying Business at Jessup, and he will look to use his degree to help start a career in the fashion styling/clothing business. Fashion is his main hobby when not on the court.

MEDEARIS OF JAHVEON | DOWNEY, CALIF. | CSU BAKERSFIELD

Coming to Jessup after a year at Cal State Bakersfield is a guard Medearis of Yahveon . Medearis might be a familiar name to fans of the program, as his older brother Luis was an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention at Jessup. Medearis played high school basketball at Warren HS, where he was a four-year varsity player, winning a league title in 2019 while also earning MVP honors.

Medearis comes to Jessup to study Education, with aspirations of working in special education. Basketball is his top hobby, and he said he chose to come to Jessup to “become closer to my faith.”

DAVID O’LOONEY | NEVADA CITY, CALIF. | AMERICAN RIVER COLLEGE

Transferring from local junior college American River College comes David O’Looney . A 6-8 forward, O’Looney led the ARC in rebounds and blocked shots in both of his seasons with the program. Last year O’Looney led the team in scoring and was named First-Team All-Big 8 Conference.

O’Looney played high school basketball for Nevada Union HS, where he led the league in points, rebounds, and blocked shots his senior year, earning him an MVP award. Now at Jessup, O’Looney is studying Business Management, hoping to own his own business. He enjoys outdoor activities, such as ATVs, golfing, and camping.

JAKE OVERBAY | LINCOLN, CALIF. | LINCOLN HS

Lincoln HS Graduate Jake Overbay makes the short move to Rocklin to continue his basketball career with the Warriors. A shooting guard, Overbay left Lincoln as the all-time leader in points scored while earning First-Team All-League all four years in high school. Overbay was also a two-time league champion.

Overbay is studying Kinesiology at Jessup, looking to use his education for a career in Athletic training. When he’s not working on his basketball skills, Overbay can be found on the golf course. He chose Jessup because he “loves the coaching staff and basketball team.”

LUKE SAYRE | SAN JOSE, CALIF. | DE ANZA COLLEGE

Forward Luke Sayre comes to Jessup after playing collegiate basketball at De Anza College. Sayre played two years at the junior college ranks and earned an All-Conference selection. During high school, Sayre was named Junior of the Year and was a two-time First-Team All-League selection at Branham HS. His team was also league champions.

Sayre, the Jessup Men’s Basketball representative on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, is studying Business. He enjoys going to the gym and playing Spikeball and board games. He chose Jessup to “continue playing basketball and grow closer to God.”

AASHAY VERMA | HYDERABAD, INDIA | BUTTE COLLEGE

Jessup’s new big man has been around the world, but now he finds himself in Rocklin with the Warriors. Aashay Verma was born in India, then moved to Australia, and now he is coming to Jessup after a stint with Butte College. The 7-2 center played basketball in the NBA Global Academy before starting his collegiate career here in California.

Verma is studying Digital Communications & Design while at Jessup. He plans to play professional basketball and work in the communications department for a professional sports team post-playing. His hobbies include hiking, road trips, and trying new food. They said he chose Jessup to “further my academic and basketball career in an elite program.”

Jessup is coming off a 30-7 season in 2021-22, culminating with trips to the GSAC Championship Game and the NAIA Quarterfinals. The first NAIA Coaches’ Poll will be released on October 26, and the Warriors are expected to find themselves ranked for the eighth season in a row.

Opening day for the 2022-23 basketball season comes on October 29 when Jessup visits Oregon Tech in a rematch from last season’s NAIA Opening Round Championship.

