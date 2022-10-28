Jessica’s Heroes Foundation effort tops fundraising goal

ONEIDA — The Jessica’s Heroes Foundation set a fundraising goal of $75,000 this year to help area residents as they fight cancer.

“Last year, we raised $65,000,” Jessica’s Heroes Foundation Co-Founder Amy Ross said. “And this year, we’re at almost $77,000 with a few more days to go.”

“We haven’t announced our goal for next year, but we’re working on it now,” Foundation Member Carrie Earl said. “Even though it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we help all those with cancer — regardless of type. And what’s important right now is how to get this money to those in need.”

Giving November and Christmas are right around the corner, and Earl said the goal is to start giving to patients while they’re getting treatment at places like Upstate Cancer Center and Roswell Cancer Center in Oneida.

“Last year, we asked these institutions how many patients they would have within that two-week period before Christmas,” Ross said. “And we were able to give away 150 bags last year that each had a $150 Walmart gift card and items raised from the community. So that’s our next big push.”

Jessica’s Heroes also plans to work with Upstate Cancer Center and Roswell Cancer Center to find two local families that are the most in need of help to give them special attention.

“Cancer hits the individual the hardest, but it hits the whole family,” Earl said. “Imagine a mother or father that’s ill and fighting hard. The children are affected. Sometimes, the parent is trying to figure out things like gas costs.”

“Or they don’t have the time or energy to shop for Christmas,” Ross added.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is ending, but it’s opening the door for us to help those in need in the community who need a moment of peace,” Earl said. “Our goal is to let them take a breath and know it’s going to be okay this holiday season.”

More than anything, members of the Jessica’s Heroes Foundation want people to reach out to them if they or someone they know are fighting cancer and need assistance — even if it’s just someone to talk to.

People can visit https://jessicaheroesfoundation.com/ to put in an application or find resources to help them while they fight cancer.

Those who want to help Jessica’s Heroes Foundation can do so during Giving November by helping gather items needed for donations.

“Lotions, lip balms, chicken soup, teas, hot chocolate, honey, ginger candies, warm socks, hats, and things like that are what we’re looking for,” Earl said. Those with a thing for Knitting but don’t have anyone to give it to are encouraged to send it to Jessica’s Heroes.

“And throughout the year, we have events that can always use more help and volunteers, whether that’s a full-time commitment as a committee member or a part-time commitment as a volunteer,” Earl said. “There’s always something to be done. And we want to continue it.”

Jessica’s Heroes Foundation is located at 117 E. Railroad St. in Oneida. For more information, visit https://jessicaheroesfoundation.com or email [email protected]