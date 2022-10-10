Jessica Phelan, Fayetteville (Arkansas) volleyball getting national recognition

By Steve Andrews

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Although her humility would never allow her to admit it, Jessica Phelan has been the proverbial “Queen of Volleyball” in Arkansas for more than 25 years.

She remains the most decorated volleyball player to ever take the court for the University of Arkansas, and over the past 20 years as the head coach at Fayetteville High School, she has created one of the state’s premier programs.

Closing in on 500-career coaching victories, Phelan has the Bulldogs poised to win their third straight Class 6A state title and the seventh of her career. Fayetteville is 292 overall this season, winning 75 of the 82 sets they have played, and has yet to lose a set to a team from inside the state.

