Jessica Korda To Miss Rest Of LPGA Tour Season Through Injury

Jessica Korda has announced that a back injury has ended her season with just one regular LPGA Tour event and the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship to play.

The World No.16, who last played in the LET’s Aramco Team Series New York in October, announced the news on Instagram. She wrote: “Unfortunately, my season has come to an end with a back injury. Playing anything further would have made my recovery a lot longer, so per doctor recommendation and talking to my team, we’ve decided that this is the right call.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button