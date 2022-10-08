Jess Fishlock embraces Tziarra King after historic Wales goal

Jess Fishlock’s goal in extra time against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday helped send Wales to the World Cup playoff final, where they will face Switzerland on Tuesday for a chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “I think that was my best and most important Wales goal, probably both,” Fishlock, the 2021 NWSL MVP, told reporters after the game. This is the first time Wales has reached a major finals, and Fishlock’s celebration was worthy of the moment.

After finding the back of the net with a volley, Fischlock, who plays her club soccer in the NWSL with the OL Reign, celebrated by outrunning her ecstatic teammates, sliding on her back and allowing them to join her in a dog pile. “It is one of those moments you kind of dream of, and the celebration was epic. I didn’t even know what to do and I ended up sliding, which is not me,” she said. “It was pure emotion we have for each other and pure relief; don’t think I’ve felt something like that before to be honest.” Then, Fishlock took to the stands. She ran up the stairs and was helped over a divider by spectators in order to embrace her partner and OL Reign teammate, Tziarra King, who had made the trip to support Fishlock.

“Idk, y’all might as well start calling me the King consort of Wales,” King joked on twitter, posting the video of her and Fishlock in the stands. Fishlock thanked King with a tweet of her own, writing, “Thank you so much for Flying over. your constant support for me is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. Now you know what the Welsh are about. I love you.” Fishlock’s win with Wales comes less than a week after she, King and OL Reign secured the NWSL Shield with a win over the Pride. It was their first Shield since 2015.