Jersey Meadow Golf Course clubhouse renovation could break ground in May

After years of debate and discussion regarding upgrading the Jersey Meadow Golf Course clubhouse, city officials Dec. 19 said construction on the renovation efforts could be in May. City Council first authorized a study looking into the remodeling of the clubhouse in 2017, and the estimated cost of the project has escalated over time, Community Impact previously reported.

Robert Basford, the Assistant city manager of Jersey Village, provided updates on the project’s timeline, including interior renderings from FGM Architects, which he said are still being finalized.

Civil engineers are investigating drainage on the property and any other potential renovations that may need to be considered. The design team and Brookstone Construction are actively pricing out details that could be added or removed from the plans. Basford said these items will be presented along with the guaranteed maximum price at the March council meeting.

“An ideal construction timeline—very, very, very loose, subject to change—would still have construction start May 2023, a targeted clubhouse move-in date of April 2024 with a few soft openings in May of 2024 followed by a late summer move into the event center,” he said.

In September, the Jersey Village City Council unanimously supported moving forward with an $8 million plan designed by FGM Architects for the golf course clubhouse renovation.

This plan included a 940-square-foot pro shop; indoor seating for 74 plus 18 bar seats; patio seating; office space; bag and Merchandise storage; and two indoor hitting Simulator bays that officials said could be used for golf lessons, indoor leagues, indoor golf rounds, events and an alternative entertainment option for the community.

Additionally, the project would include shrinking the interior space within the existing building and creating a covered patio with the remaining space.

“I will say the renderings look really phenomenal for what they have so far, so I’m very impressed with those,” Mayor Bobby Warren said at the Dec. 19 meetings.

