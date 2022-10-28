Jersey City expanding special needs programs with new events

Jersey City will expand their special needs programming in the city by introducing new programs, as well as hiring a new specialist to coordinate and implement the programming.

The city announced that their two new programs will be a Special Needs Social Club that will meet every Tuesday to offer socialization and organized activities, as well as dessert decorating events with Mauro Castano from Carlo’s Bakery.

“Since expanding the Department of Recreation to include Youth Development, we have been successful in establishing new programs and Enhancing existing Recreation to be more inclusive of everyone’s abilities and interests, ultimately attracting more children to participate in skill-building experiences that help create a solid foundation for a prosperous future,” said Mayor Steven Fulop in a statement.

The new programs will be overseen by Ryan Magee, the city’s first special needs Recreation programming specialist who brings more than 10 years of experience in the field of special needs and recreational activities.

“The vision of these programs is that no matter who you are, you have a purpose in this life, no matter your disability, and have a right to participate in community activities. With ongoing support and encouragement, the department truly believes anyone can have fun,” said Magee.

The city said that they currently offer kickball, flag football and bucket drumming for children and tennis with special needs, and will now offer at least one self-contained special needs program for every season while incorporating more events, trips and family-themed programming.

The Special Needs Social Club will begin in December on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 pm, and the dessert events will be held on Oct. 27 and Nov. 4 from 4 to 6 pm. To sign-up, visit jcrec.recdesk.com.

