Jerry Stackhouse Vanderbilt basketball sneakers Kentucky game

Vanderbilt basketball Coach Jerry Stackhouse is wearing custom shoes for the Commodores’ game against Kentucky.

Jayden, a 14-year-old cancer patient at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, dropped off a pair of custom-made shoes for Stackhouse to wear on Tuesday night. The Nike sneakers are designed with black and gold stripes down the sides with “Childhood Cancer” written on top, and “Jaydens Journey” written on the shoes’ tongues.

“Oh yeah,” Stackhouse said getting a first look at the shoes. “That’s what’s up. I’m gonna put on something sweet with that.”

