Jerry Stackhouse Vanderbilt basketball sneakers Kentucky game

Vanderbilt basketball Coach Jerry Stackhouse is wearing custom shoes for the Commodores’ game against Kentucky.

Jayden, a 14-year-old cancer patient at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, dropped off a pair of custom-made shoes for Stackhouse to wear on Tuesday night. The Nike sneakers are designed with black and gold stripes down the sides with “Childhood Cancer” written on top, and “Jaydens Journey” written on the shoes’ tongues.

“Oh yeah,” Stackhouse said getting a first look at the shoes. “That’s what’s up. I’m gonna put on something sweet with that.”

More:Who stepped up for Vanderbilt basketball to beat Georgia down two post players

More:Vanderbilt basketball’s Tyrin Lawrence motivated by Georgia recruiting snub vs Bulldogs

More:How Liam Robbins’ injury impacts Vanderbilt basketball. Here’s what we know.

Stackhouse thanked Jayden at Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, and shared a photo of them together with the specially-made shoes.

“Big thank you to Jayden for the shoes,” Stackhouse, a former first-team All-American at UNC, wrote via Twitter. “Jayden’s a fighter and a true inspiration. #CoachesvsCancer.”

Wearing the shoes on Tuesday night, Stackhouse will lead the Commodores for their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at 8 pm (SECN).