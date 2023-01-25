Jerry Stackhouse sneakers designed by cancer patient

Jayden Bailey comes from a basketball family. He’s a small forward who models his game after Kevin Durant. But in June, Bailey had to put his basketball career on hold. He saw a doctor after experiencing more pain than usual after an AAU tournament. That pain was found to be cancer.

In January, Bailey, 14, was given a unique opportunity from the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Seacrest Studios. They knew Bailey loved basketball, so they gave him the opportunity to design the sneakers Jerry Stackhouse would wear during the Commodores’ Matchup with Kentucky on Tuesday.

The shoes are part of the Suits and Sneakers initiative, an event sponsored by the American Cancer Society where basketball coaches wear custom sneakers with their suits on the sidelines to raise awareness for cancer prevention.

Vanderbilt head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Wears sneakers designed by cancer patient Jayden Bailey during the game against Kentucky at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

“As a program, we are Touched to help bring continued awareness to the fight against cancer through the Suits and Sneakers initiative,” Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse said in a statement to The Tennessean. “We hope our efforts inspire those fighting this awful disease. … Our Commodore program is always ready and honored to help support Jayden and all those fighting. We are all in this fight together.”

