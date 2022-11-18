Jerry Stackhouse believes the NBA’s old playoff format cost the Dallas Mavericks a Championship in the 2006 NBA Finals – Basketball Network

Jerry Stackhouse

Jerry Stackhouse

For a point in time, Jerry Stackhouse was one of the most electric scorers in the NBA. Stackhouse’s unique finishing ability helped him score nearly 30 points a game during the 2000-01 season with the Detroit Pistons, and while Stackhouse wasn’t always the scoring threat he was during that season, he managed to put together a solid 18-season career spent with several different teams.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button