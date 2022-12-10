Jerry Jones Would Like To See Major Change To NFL Schedule

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would like to see the NFL expand its regular-season schedule.

During this Friday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said the NFL should add one more game to the regular season. In order to make room for the 18th game, he wants the preseason to be reduced to two games.

“One more I see, and I’m a big proponent of it,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that’s the right level. That allows us to, as we go into the early games of the season, that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games because you will play less preseason games. You know at one time they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs. But still I like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular season games and have been a proponent of that.”

Even though Jones is a fan of expanding the current format, he doesn’t want to see a regular season schedule of 20 games.

“I don’t see that,” Jones declared. “That’s too many.”

The NFL expanded the regular season to 17 games in 2021.

If other owners get on board with Jones’ suggestion, the regular season could expand in the coming years. An 18th game would result in more TV revenue and ticket sales for NFL teams.