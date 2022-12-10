Jerry Jones Would Like To See Major Change To NFL Schedule

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks onto the field

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would like to see the NFL expand its regular-season schedule.

During this Friday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said the NFL should add one more game to the regular season. In order to make room for the 18th game, he wants the preseason to be reduced to two games.

