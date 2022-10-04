Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott isn’t gripping the football well enough to play for the Cowboys yet

Dak Prescott’s return to the Dallas Cowboys might have to wait another week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to sound positive on Prescott’s progression from thumb surgery, yet put out a major detail on the quarterback’s ability to grip the football at this time.

“Well I know that it’s better, and I know he’s going to go out there every day and make progress to be able to grip the football,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. “I don’t know that you could ask for better news technically, physically. All of those things are all go.

“As we go by each day, considering the injury and the location of the injury, I don’t know that you could make any more progress (but) there’s some things about Healing that I usually say only the man upstairs knows how that works .

“But he’ll have a big week and he’ll be hard on himself getting ready to go. It’s not well enough to play.”

The Cowboys did not put Prescott on injured reserve, which would have kept him out at least four games. If Prescott misses Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, he’ll miss his fourth consecutive game. All eyes would be on Prescott for a potential return against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, which would be for first place in the NFC East if Dallas wins Sunday.

The Cowboys can afford to wait a week with Prescott to return, especially with how Cooper Rush has been playing. Rush has won all three starts for the Cowboys, completing 61.8% of his passes for 673 yards with four touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 100.3 passer rating.

Rush is the only quarterback since at least 1950 to win his first four NFL starts with 200 passing yards and a 90-plus passer rating in each start. Dallas’s defense is allowing only 14.8 points per game in Rush’s three starts this year.

Prescott may not be back for Sunday, but the Cowboys quarterback appears closer to a return. Whether it’s in Week 6 against the Eagles is the next storyline if he doesn’t grip the football properly by then.