Jerry Jones has an NFL schedule change proposal that owners will love… and coaches not so much

Jerry Jones is one of the most powerful owners in the NFLso any proposal or comment he makes is taken seriously, like the one he made in his most recent interview that has to do with a change in the game schedule.

In his most recent appearance on station 105.3 The Fan, Jones commented that he has always liked the idea of ​​an 18-game seasona number he feels is the right one since increasing it to 20 games would be too long.

His proposal would leave more money for the owners

To achieve an 18-game season (currently 17 plus a bye week), Jones said what the league should do is reducing the number of preseason games to just two.

“One more I see, and I’m a big supporter of it. I think that’s the right level. That allows us, as we go through the first few games of the season, to have those games. You’ll get better if you play those games because you’ll play fewer preseason games,” Jones shared.

“At one time there were six preseason games played in the NFL, for the history buffs. But I still like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular season games and I’ve been a proponent of that.”

Coaches would get in trouble

Up until a few years ago, the preseason was 4 games long, which served the coaches to see the different players they have on the team, between veterans, rookies and arrivals from other teams. With those 4 games, the teams started the regular season with the right roster, but since they were reduced to only 3, some things have changed.

For the coaches, not having that extra game has caused the teams not to be ready at the beginning of the seasonwhich is reflected in the fact that in the first weeks of the regular schedule the level is not good enough.

Jones’ proposal would remove another preseason game, which would reduce the level of competitiveness at the beginning of the regular schedule, and the NFLPA would not agree, since the Lesser the preparation, the greater the possibility of injuries.