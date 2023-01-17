Jerrell Powe, Former NFL Player, Arrested on Kidnapping Charge

Jerrell Powe, a former NFL player and Ole Miss standout, has been arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi, police said Monday.

Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and accomplice Gavin Bates were arrested at a bank in the suburb of Jackson, Miss., on Thursday. Powe, 35, was still in custody Monday with no bail set, booking records show.

Myers said that the kidnapping began in Laurel, approximately 75 miles southeast of Jackson, and ended when the victim contacted Ridgeland police. The victim told officers that he was taken “against his will” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank, Myers said.

