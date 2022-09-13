Jerome Stern Reading Series brings literature to life at FSU

Jerome Stern Reading Series brings literature to life at FSU

This past Tuesday Sept. 6 began this fall’s first installment of the Jerome Stern Reading Series at The Bark. The event Featured live Poetry readings by nationally acclaimed local Poets Barbara Hamby and David Kirby. The Poets read previously published selections from their titles as well as newer pieces that were inspired by life experiences, both new and distant.

Long before the event began, the venue was full of expectant guests who arrived to experience Hamby and Kirby’s poetry. There was standing room only by the time the readings started, and the guests quieted themselves as soon as the authors began to speak. “A lot of the people here are current and former students of [Kirby] and [Hamby]said sophomore Lauren Robinson. “They both teach at Florida State, so the students came out here to hear their works, wish them well, enjoy their presence and see Poetry in practice outside of the Classroom setting.”

