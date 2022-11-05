Jerman’s Late Penalty Kick Goal Sends the Aggies to the WAC Championship Match Sunday

WAC Tournament Semifinal

#3 NM State (12-4-3, 7-3-2 WAC) vs. #2 Seattle U. (11-6-3, 8-2-2 WAC)

Wednesday, Nov. 4 | 5:00 pm (MT) | Championship Field | Seattle, Wash.

Final: NM State 1, Seattle U. 0

BOX SCORE

SEATTLE, Wash. – For the first time in program history, NM State Women’s soccer will play in the Western Athletic Conference Championship for a chance to earn an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

This comes after the Aggies defeated Seattle U. (1-0) Friday night in Seattle. Coming into the match, 12 different players had scored a goal for the Aggies. Most would think a score would come from one of them: Wrong

In the end, it wound up being the sophomore out of Round Rock, Texas, Tati Jerman that rose to the occasion. She elected to take the free kick herself after Bianca Chacon was awarded with a foul in the goal box. Up until this point, Jerman had yet to record a goal in her career.

Kacey LaBoda was given a red card after picking up her second yellow card on the play.

With the wind at her back, Jerman sent a shot to the upper left corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper frozen. This wound up being the only goal scored in the match sending the Aggies to their first ever conference tournament.

SCORING SUMMARY | Box Score

85′ | Tati Jerman scored her first career goal after the Aggies were awarded a penalty kick in the final minutes of regulation.

PERFORMANCES / STATS OF NOTE

With the win, NM State moves to 12-4-3 overall.

The 2022 Aggies are now the winningest team in program history, surpassing the 2009 team for most wins in a season.

This also marks the most Conference Tournament wins by a team in school history.

The Aggies have outscored their last two opponents 2-0.

Makenna Gottschalk and the Aggies defense recorded their tenth shutout of the season – the third time they have recorded back-to-back shutouts this season.

and the Aggies defense recorded their tenth shutout of the season – the third time they have recorded back-to-back shutouts this season. CBU took ten corner kicks, NM state took two.

Gottschalk has gone 258 consecutive minutes without allowing a score to opponents

NM State outshot Seattle U. 19-13

The Aggies took seven shots on goal to the Redhawks two.

The Redhawks took just two more corner kicks (5) than the Aggies (3).

Both teams had 11 fouls in the match.

Two yellow cards were handed out during the match: Kacey LaBoda (18′) and Landy Williams (45′)

(45′) One red card was distributed: Kacey LaBoda (85′).

NEXT UP

NM State will now await the results of the Grand Canyon, Utah Valley match as they will play the Winner Sunday at 1 pm in the WAC Championship.



++NM State ++