Jeremy Sochan’s Audacious Adjustment Has Ignited Newfound Success – NBA Draft Digest

In his last five games, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has had one of the best stretches of any rookie this season. The ninth pick in last year’s draft has recorded at least 14 points in each of these outings with an average stat line of 15.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.6 APG and shooting splits of 52.7% from the field, 58.3% from three, and 82.4 % from the free throw line.

His recent improvements have been ignited by a unique tweak the Polish teenager made to his game on December 19th when the then-45.8% free throw shooter ditched his traditional mechanics to opt for a one-handed stroke at the line.

