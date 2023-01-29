Jeremy Sochan’s Audacious Adjustment Has Ignited Newfound Success – NBA Draft Digest

In his last five games, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has had one of the best stretches of any rookie this season. The ninth pick in last year’s draft has recorded at least 14 points in each of these outings with an average stat line of 15.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.6 APG and shooting splits of 52.7% from the field, 58.3% from three, and 82.4 % from the free throw line.

His recent improvements have been ignited by a unique tweak the Polish teenager made to his game on December 19th when the then-45.8% free throw shooter ditched his traditional mechanics to opt for a one-handed stroke at the line.

This decision was as bold as his ever-changing hair color, but it has paid dividends. In the 19 games since that date, the former Baylor Bear has converted 75% of his attempts from the stripe, and his scoring average has increased by nearly five points, all the way up to north of 12 per contest. The 6-foot-8 forward has undoubtedly been one of the very best rookies in the league during this stretch, and won’t turn 20 until March.

Prior to getting drafted, a large portion of Sochan’s foundation as a prospect came from what he brings outside of scoring, all of which has been on full display thus far this season. San Antonio’s franchise Cornerstone is the only rookie outside of the Runaway Rookie Of The Year, Paolo Banchero, to rank in the top eight in points, rebounds, and assists per game among rookies. He’s been a fun facilitator, valuable on the glass, and has displayed flashes of his brilliant, versatile, defensive ability.

However, the questions surrounding Sochan have always pertained to what he can bring as a shooter and spacer. Both in college and in the first half of his rookie season, he shot under 30% from beyond the arc in limited attempts. But in the 19 games since he altered his form at the line, he’s been shooting 34.1% from deep.

It’s fair to question the sustainability of this proficiency, especially given the comparable volume of attempts, nevertheless, the tape offers encouragement. Not only is Sochan punishing short closeouts, but he’s also utilizing this shot-making ability in spurts to proactively hunt jump-shots off the dribble. Specifically, his over-the-shoulder fadeaway pops and is quickly blossoming into a signature move.

Monitoring the Strides Sochan can make during the second half of the season is certainly worthwhile, and gives Spurs fans something to take interest in as the team participates in the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes.

