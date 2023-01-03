Jeremy Renner’s net worth reflects his growth from a makeup artist to an actor

Jeremy Renner has been a part of the industry for a long time. While he became a makeup artist to make ends meet, his net worth in 2023 reflects how far he has come as an actor.

The actor has managed to take on several roles over the years and his talent has helped him make a name for himself in the industry.

Along with his skills and an eye for a good script, Jeremy has increased his net worth over the years.

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner’s net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jeremy has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He started off by landing his first role in National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. While he was still trying to make a name for himself in the industry he decided to work as a makeup artist to make ends meet.

Luckily, his acting career started taking off as more and more roles started appearing for him. In the 2000s he did a variety of shows, movies, and more.

He even played the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in the movie Dahmer in 2002. His acting skills received a lot of attention. Since then, the actor has done a number of roles and even received several awards for the same.

A look at his career as a makeup artist

Appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast, the actor opened up about the time when he was a makeup artist. Coming from a theater background, Jeremy knew a thing or two about makeup.

During the podcast, Jeremy admitted that he was able to get several makeup gigs by approaching others and explaining to them how a man’s perspective about makeup would be helpful.[ectiveaboutmakeupwouldbehelpful

He said: “I was interested in more like the makeup part of it, only because of that statement, how I ended up applying makeup, ’cause I wouldn’t touch a woman’s face unless she felt comfortable and realized I asked her the right four or five questions, first, and it’s not me trying to do anything else besides witness her and understand her.”

“How do I make this woman feel beautiful?” because beauty comes from within, right here in your heart. This is only going to express that. That was my job as a makeup artist, in my eyes.”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

They recently got into an accident

On Sunday, January 1, the Avengers actor got into an accident and was seriously injured while plowing snow in Reno, as reported by CBC.

The actor is in stable condition. As of now, no other details about the accident have come out.

