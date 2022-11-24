Jeremy Pruitt paid Tennessee football parent with cash in Chick-fil-A bag

It was a Chick-fil-A bag.

Ex-Tennessee football Coach Jeremy Pruitt used a Chick-fil-A bag to give several hundred dollars to the parent of a Tennessee football player in late 2020, according to findings in the NCAA notice of allegations and Tennessee’s response to the NCAA.

Knox News obtained the 108-page document on Thursday, showing the scope and nature of the alleged 18 violations committed by Pruitt and his staff. UT disputed parts of six of the 18 violations, while it Outright disputed that Tennessee had failed to monitor Pruitt and his staff. UT received the notice of allegations in July.

Pruitt and seven staff members were fired in January 2021.

