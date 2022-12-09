Jeremy Pflug leaves Woodward to lead Purcell Marian football

Purcell Marian High School Athletic Director DJ Dowdy announced Friday morning that Jeremy Pflug will be the Cavaliers’ head football coach. The former Cincinnati Bearcat tight end had coached the football team in addition to his AD duties the past three seasons.

Pflug holds a 55-26 record in eight years as head coach at Woodward, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Aiken and Landmark Christian. He is also the founder of The Crown Classic All-American Game and directed the event until 2021.

“Jeremy is a proven leader,” said Dowdy. “Purcell Marian was looking for an experienced winner and respected student-athlete teacher. Coach Pflug checks every box.”

Said Pflug, “I’m excited! It’s a great opportunity. It’s kind of something that fell in place. DJ and I have known each other for a while now. It just kind of fit.”

Pflug will take over a Cavalier program coming off three straight playoff appearances. Next year, the school will begin playing in its new on-campus home field, Staubach Stadium.

Pflug also returns to the Miami Valley Conference, this time in the Scarlet Division which features perennial leaders Roger Bacon, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Summit Country Day.

“The Roger Bacon/Purcell Marian rivalry has been around for a very long time,” Pflug said. “Summit Country Day has Dave Wirth, he’s a good ball Coach and has been around a long time and CHCA’s getting itself together. They went to the Playoffs last year. There’s a lot of really good competition.”

Last season as the head Coach at Woodward, Pflug led a Bulldogs team that set school records in passing offense to the Division III Playoffs for the first time in 15 years and placed eight players on the All-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference team.

Woodward junior quarterback Armoud Seals led the CMAC in passing with 3,095 yards and 25 touchdowns with junior Donte Ferrell topping the league with 1,747 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Both were recently named All-State with Ferrell making first team and Seals third.

Might they follow their coach?

“I’m not really one to tear things down after I build them up,” Pflug said. “I leave those decisions to them. I love them and I’ll do anything for them whether or not they’re with me or not.”

In three years as the head coach at Cincinnati College Prep Academy from 2019-2021, Pflug led the Lions to the first two winning seasons and playoff appearances in school history while placing 12 players on the Miami Valley Conference All-Conference teams. Following the 2019 season, he was named the Miami Valley Conference Coach of the Year. He spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs Coach at Anderson, helping lead the school to the Regional Finals.

Pflug was the head coach at Aiken for three seasons from 2015-2017, where he went 21-10 and was named the 2016 Division V Southwest District Coach of the Year. During his tenure, 12 Falcons were named to the Southwest All-District Team, and 10 student-athletes received Scholarships to play college football.

He began his head coaching career at Landmark Christian, where he went 8-2 during the 2014 season and was nominated for the National Christian School Athletic Association Coach of the Year. The Eagles finished 15th in the National Homeschool Football Championship rankings.

Pflug graduated from Morehead State University, where he earned a degree in sports management in 2009 and a Master’s degree in business administration in 2012.

Purcell Marian will open the 2023 football season on August 18 against Deer Park in the first football game at Staubach Stadium.

“The brand new stadium is going to be done in June from what they’re saying,” Pflug said. “I look forward to Packing that house every Friday night and hopefully elevating the Purcell Marian brand back to winning state championships. I don’t see that as something that can’t be done there.”