Jeremy Pflug leaves Woodward to lead Purcell Marian football

Purcell Marian High School Athletic Director DJ Dowdy announced Friday morning that Jeremy Pflug will be the Cavaliers’ head football coach. The former Cincinnati Bearcat tight end had coached the football team in addition to his AD duties the past three seasons.

Pflug holds a 55-26 record in eight years as head coach at Woodward, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, Aiken and Landmark Christian. He is also the founder of The Crown Classic All-American Game and directed the event until 2021.

“Jeremy is a proven leader,” said Dowdy. “Purcell Marian was looking for an experienced winner and respected student-athlete teacher. Coach Pflug checks every box.”

Said Pflug, “I’m excited! It’s a great opportunity. It’s kind of something that fell in place. DJ and I have known each other for a while now. It just kind of fit.”

Then-Woodward head football Coach Jeremy Pflug talks with an official during a football game against Withrow Saturday, Oct. 8.

Pflug will take over a Cavalier program coming off three straight playoff appearances. Next year, the school will begin playing in its new on-campus home field, Staubach Stadium.

Pflug also returns to the Miami Valley Conference, this time in the Scarlet Division which features perennial leaders Roger Bacon, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Summit Country Day.

“The Roger Bacon/Purcell Marian rivalry has been around for a very long time,” Pflug said. “Summit Country Day has Dave Wirth, he’s a good ball Coach and has been around a long time and CHCA’s getting itself together. They went to the Playoffs last year. There’s a lot of really good competition.”

