Jeremy Pernell’s 2022 All-Big Ten Football Team

Following are Jeremy Pernell’s selections for his 2022 All-Big Ten football team.

Offense

QB: CJ Stroud (Soph.) Ohio State

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.) Minnesota

RB: Blake Corum (Jr.) Michigan

WR: Charlie Jones (Sr.) Purdue

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Soph.) Ohio State

TE: Payne Durham (Sr.) Purdue

OT: Peter Skoronski (Jr.) Northwestern

OT: Paris Johnson Jr. (Jr.) Ohio State

OG: Zak Zinter (Jr.) Michigan

OG: Donovan Jackson (Soph.) Ohio State

C: John Michael Schmitz (Sr.) Minnesota

Jack Campbell, Iowa linebacker Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

DL: Mike Morris (Sr.) Michigan

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (Soph.) Illinois

DL: Mazi Smith (Sr.) Michigan

DL: JT Tuimoloau (Soph.) Ohio State

LB: Jack Campbell (Sr.) Iowa

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Sr.) Ohio State

LB: Nick Herbig (Jr.) Wisconsin

LB: Cal Haladay (Soph.) Michigan State

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Jr.) Illinois

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Jr.) Penn State

DB: Sydney Brown (Sr.) Illinois

DB: Cooper DeJean (Soph.) Iowa

Jaylin Lucas, Indiana Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Specialists

Q: Jake Moody (Sr.) Michigan

P: Bryce Baringer (Sr.) Michigan State

KR: Jaylin Lucas (Fr.) Indiana

PR: AJ Henning (Jr.) Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Mich © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yearly Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Coach of the Year: Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

