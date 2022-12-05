Jeremy Pernell’s 2022 All-Big Ten Football Team
Following are Jeremy Pernell’s selections for his 2022 All-Big Ten football team.
Offense
- QB: CJ Stroud (Soph.) Ohio State
- RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.) Minnesota
- RB: Blake Corum (Jr.) Michigan
- WR: Charlie Jones (Sr.) Purdue
- WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Soph.) Ohio State
- TE: Payne Durham (Sr.) Purdue
- OT: Peter Skoronski (Jr.) Northwestern
- OT: Paris Johnson Jr. (Jr.) Ohio State
- OG: Zak Zinter (Jr.) Michigan
- OG: Donovan Jackson (Soph.) Ohio State
- C: John Michael Schmitz (Sr.) Minnesota
Defense
- DL: Mike Morris (Sr.) Michigan
- DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (Soph.) Illinois
- DL: Mazi Smith (Sr.) Michigan
- DL: JT Tuimoloau (Soph.) Ohio State
- LB: Jack Campbell (Sr.) Iowa
- LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Sr.) Ohio State
- LB: Nick Herbig (Jr.) Wisconsin
- LB: Cal Haladay (Soph.) Michigan State
- DB: Devon Witherspoon (Jr.) Illinois
- DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Jr.) Penn State
- DB: Sydney Brown (Sr.) Illinois
- DB: Cooper DeJean (Soph.) Iowa
Scroll to Continue
Specialists
- Q: Jake Moody (Sr.) Michigan
- P: Bryce Baringer (Sr.) Michigan State
- KR: Jaylin Lucas (Fr.) Indiana
- PR: AJ Henning (Jr.) Michigan
Yearly Awards
- Offensive Player of the Year: CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
- Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Campbell (Iowa)
- Coach of the Year: Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)
Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.
.