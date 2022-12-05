Jeremy Pernell’s 2022 All-Big Ten Football Team

Following are Jeremy Pernell’s selections for his 2022 All-Big Ten football team.

Offense

  • QB: CJ Stroud (Soph.) Ohio State
  • RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.) Minnesota
  • RB: Blake Corum (Jr.) Michigan
  • WR: Charlie Jones (Sr.) Purdue
  • WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Soph.) Ohio State
  • TE: Payne Durham (Sr.) Purdue
  • OT: Peter Skoronski (Jr.) Northwestern
  • OT: Paris Johnson Jr. (Jr.) Ohio State
  • OG: Zak Zinter (Jr.) Michigan
  • OG: Donovan Jackson (Soph.) Ohio State
  • C: John Michael Schmitz (Sr.) Minnesota

