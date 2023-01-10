Jeremy Pernell: Sizing Up Matt Rhule’s Staff Hires

Nebraska football’s coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Matt Rhule was a marathon. Athletic director Trev Alberts began the process by initially vetting upwards of 25 coaches. They spoke of “interacting” with 13 candidates throughout the 76-day search.

During that time, Alberts kept a tight lid on (legit) leaks and conducted a seemingly flawless search. I mean, when your backup option is Luke Fickell, you’ve knocked it out of the ballpark.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button