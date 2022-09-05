Jeremy Lin makes career decision after botched NBA comeback

A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly-anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to fruition, and he has now made a major decision in his career.

According to basketball Reporter Zhang DuoLin has now agreed to return to the Chinese Basketball Association for a third straight season:

Official: Jeremy Lin will continue his CBA career in Guangzhou Loonglions.

Lin will be joining the Guangzhou Longlions, but the details of his contract were not revealed. This move follows a two-year stint with the Beijing Ducks also of the CBA.

Now at 34, this recent move by Jeremy Lin feels like the final straw in terms of his dream to return to the NBA. Father Time is catching up with the former New York Knicks Sensation (could anyone forget about Linsanity?), and it seems like we’ve already seen Lin play in his last NBA game.

In nine years in the league, Lin was a journeyman who played for no less than eight different teams. There is no doubt, however, that his most memorable stint came during the 2011-12 season with the Knicks when he took the league by Storm as a previously unknown second-year combo guard.

Jeremy Lin holds career averages of 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 480 games played throughout his colorful tenure in the NBA.