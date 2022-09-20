Jeremy Lin Documentary Is Coming: NBA World Reacts

Jeremy Lin celebrating during his Linsanity days for the Knicks.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 19: Jeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks reacts after shooting a three pointer against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on February 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

HBO teased the upcoming release of a documentary focused on Jeremy Lin’s unforgettable 2012 run with the New York Knicks.

It’s Tuesday, HBO Unveiled a trailer for 38 at the Garden, which Streams on HBO Max on Oct. 11. The film examines the point guard’s improbable rise from the bench to the center of the NBA world.

