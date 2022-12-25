Jeremy Banks announces Orange Bowl, NFL Draft plans

Tennessee redshirt senior linebacker Jeremy Banks announced on social media on Saturday night that he is opting out of the Orange Bowl as he starts preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. Banks announced the decision with a statement posted on Twitter:

“First, let me thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love at the highest level and continuing to guide me.

“It has been a true honor to join my Brothers in battle at Neyland Stadium, while playing for the best fans in college football. I’d like to thank Coach Heupel and Coach Pruitt, along with their respective staff members who have taught and led me throughout my time at the University of Tennessee. Thank you for making these past 5 years some of the best moments of my life.

“After many prayers, I have decided to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forego the upcoming Orange Bowl. I am excited to go to work in this next chapter and am so grateful to be a Tennessee Volunteer for life.”

among these 3 things will get you here faster than ever your education, hard work and discipline! To everyone who’s on this journey with me, Let’s ride! You are my inspiration! #33ouT #VFL pic.twitter.com/2csS6LDKPQ — Jeremy Banks (@33Banks_) December 25, 2022

Banks in five seasons at Tennessee recorded 219 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He had three interceptions, eight passes deflected, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

In 11 games this season, Banks had 53 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He had a breakout redshirt junior season in 2021, with 128 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, to go with one interception.

Banks, a Cordova, Tenn., native, was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting cycle, ranked No. 423 overall, No. 51 at linebacker and No. 12 in the state of Tennessee. He was signed by former Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt.

He played running back his first season at Tennessee, rushing 52 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns in seven games as a freshman in 2018. He played in just three games in 2019 and was removed from the football program by Pruitt after he was Arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

Banks was reinstated to the Tennessee football program by Pruitt in August 2020. He had 28 tackles and 1.9 tackles for loss in seven games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Up Next: Well. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

They did not travel with the Vols last month for the South Carolina game, the 63-38 loss that derailed Tennessee’s path to the College Football Playoff.

Head Coach Josh Heupel never specified the reason Banks missed the game and did not travel with the team.

“As far as what transpired, and those type of things,” Heupel said at the time, “at the end of the day, he wasn’t available.”

Banks is the third Tennessee player to opt out of the Orange Bowl, alongside wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright announced he’ll be Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, but will play in the Orange Bowl.

Well. 6 Tennessee (10-2) and No. 7 Clemson (11-2) will play in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with kickoff scheduled for 8 pm Eastern Time on ESPN.