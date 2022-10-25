Jeremiah Wright has found a home for Auburn football on Offensive line

AUBURN — Jeremiah Wright’s career with Auburn football so far has been defined by transience.

In 2020, the three-star prospect from Selma joined the Tigers as an offensive tackle. Before the season, he moved to defensive tackle and played there in six games. In 2021, Wright tore his ACL during the spring and worked as an Offensive lineman when he came back.

Now, in 2022, Wright appears to have found a permanent home.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound junior started fall camp on the defensive side of the fall but lasted there just two weeks before switching again to offense. It’s Oct. 15 against Ole Miss, Wright got his first start on the line, helping a hobbled, inconsistent unit at left guard.

Auburn ran for a season-high 301 yards and doubled its previous scoring high against a Power Five opponent in a 48-34 loss. Pro Football Focus gave Wright a 67.2 run blocking grade, the highest of the Tigers’ starters.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) likely never asked Wright to play the role of savior. But he has the potential to be one for a much-maligned unit as Auburn heads into the home stretch of its season, hosting Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday (11 am CT, SECN).

Teammates have described an edge to Wright’s game. He’s a loud, expressive player, who showed it by beating his chest and head during the Ole Miss game. Tight end John Samuel Shenker said it’s “demoralizing” for opponents to catch a glimpse of Wright when he’s fired up.

“He’s just a dog, man,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe. “He talks trash too, makes you wanna be on your biggest game. He’s just a competitor, man. Nasty O-lineman, real physical and I think he brings a lot of energy to the O-line. He gets those guys to play better.”

Added senior edge rusher Derick Hall: “We jaw a lot at each other, but it’s because he’s been on that side of the ball with us. It’s a lot of fun going against him. When he wins a rep he talks, when we win a rep we talk, so it’s pretty fun. He’s done overall a good job and it’s showing up on game day.”

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said Wright is getting better the more reps he gets, and has “earned an opportunity” to keep playing, even when injured starters Alec Jackson and Austin Troxell get healthy. The Tigers have been searching all season for the right formula up front, and at this critical juncture, they’re ready to take a chance on Wright’s raw talent and toughness.

And there’s no transience to his role anymore.

“There’s no doubt in our mind he’s an Offensive lineman,” Bryan Harsin said Monday. That’s where he needs to be. He’s a guard, he’s going to be a good player, and now we’ve got to build on it this week.”

