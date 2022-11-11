Jeremiah McClure Lists UCLA Football in Top 4, Reveals Decision Date

As the 2023 cycle starts to wind down, the Bruins remain in the running for one of the top remaining wideouts in the state.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah McClure Revealed his top four Finalists Thursday night, and UCLA football made the cut. Arizona, Washington and Indiana are the other schools McClure will consider committing to ahead of his Nov. 15 decision date.

The Mater Dei Catholic (CA) prospect previously had offers from BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Louisville, Michigan, San Diego State, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Utah State before eliminating them from the race.

