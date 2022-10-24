Jeremiah Grant Named CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week

Richmond, Va. — Jeremiah Grant (South Orange, NJ) has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Football Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in Richmond’s 41-10 win over Hampton Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore defensive end recorded a career-high seven tackles, including two for loss (-13) as the Spiders’ defense held Hampton to 255 yards with only 31 of those coming in the second half. Grant also recorded a sack for a season-high loss of 10 yards. Grant has recorded a quarterback sack in the last three games for the Spiders—the longest active streak on the team. His 7.5 (-25) tackles for loss are also the most among Spiders.

Grant and the Richmond defense were nearly perfect after Halftime Saturday, allowing zero points in the latter half for the second straight week while halting any Pirates momentum. Hampton ran just two plays on the Spiders side of the field in the second half.

This is the third Player of the Week Honor for Richmond this season. Reece Udinski (North Wales, Pa.) was named Offensive Player of the Week after the Stony Brook game and Andrew Lopez earned Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against Villanova.

The Spiders make their longest trip of the year this week when they visit Maine on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm at Alfond Stadium.