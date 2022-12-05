Jensen Beach volleyball’s Walch, Sawtelle earn top honors

Jensen Beach senior volleyball star Lindsay Walch was voted Florida Dairy Farmers 5A Player of the Year and Falcon head Coach Mike Sawtelle was selected as the 5A Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

The Falcons won the 5A state title with a sweep of Barron Collier last month in Winter Haven and behind the efforts of Walch and the coaching of Sawtelle, Jensen Beach went the last nine matches without dropping a single set to end the season.

Walch won the award receiving 117 votes and her setter who helped the outside hitter have the season she did was the runner-up as Falcon junior Raegan Richardson received 91 votes.

Totaling 368 kills, Walch was at her best when it counted in the postseason, averaging over 15 kills in the five playoff matches including 19 in the state semifinal against Vanguard and 17 in the final against Barron Collier.

Jensen Beach High School Junior Snowy Burnam was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year, and Mike Sawtelle the Coach of the Year in 2016 after guiding the Falcons to a 31-2 finish and the program's fifth state title.

The Furman signee increased her production in almost every statistical category in her final year. Going from 3.6 Kills a set to 4.4, Walch almost doubled the number of aces she served from her junior year from 30 to 54 and on the defensive end went from 63 digs to 143 to improve her all-around play.

Walch admittedly was a bit surprised to earn the award but was grateful to add another accolade to a memorable season for herself and her teammates.

