Jensen Beach leads five local teams into FHSAA volleyball Playoffs

Five area volleyball teams led by Jensen Beach made it through to the FHSAA state Playoffs after regional seeding and quarterfinal matchups were released Saturday evening.

The Falcons will be the No. 1 seed in Region 4-5A after winning the District 13-5A Championship with a three-set win over Okeechobee on Thursday.

Jensen Beach continues to be the top-ranked team in 5A and is ranked No. 17 overall with their 24-3 record and the program won its 14th district title in 19 years and seeks its fifth state championship.

Jensen Beach's Dakota Daluise (10) passes the ball against Okeechobee in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Jensen Beach High School. Jensen Beach won in three sets.

Well. 8 seed Pembroke Pines Charter will be the first Matchup for the Falcons on Wednesday night at 7 pm and Jensen Beach is the Lone Treasure Coast team who will be at home in the regional quarterfinals.

Fort Pierce Central earned the No. 5 seed in Region 2-7A as an at-large berth and will get a chance at Redemption as they will take on the same Jupiter team that won the District 7-7A Championship on the Cobras’ home court Thursday.

