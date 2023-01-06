Jen’s Links Mini Golf Complex for Sale in Barnegat Light

When owner Jennifer Lackland passed away unexpectedly about five months ago, the future of Jen’s Links at LBI became an uncertainty. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the newest miniature golf course on Long Beach Island, which opened in Barnegat Light in May 2019 and had become the premier Amusement attraction on the north end, officially was listed for sale.

“Jennifer’s heart and soul went into it, but, unfortunately, the sad reality is I have to put it in the hands of somebody else,” said David Lackland, who became the decision maker with regard to the property following his sister’s passing on Aug. . 9 at age 53. “I’ve lived out of state for over 20 years, and it’s just not a practical decision to keep it.”

The property, located at 501 Broadway, is listed for almost $6 million.

After a zoning change – removing golf courses and other uses from the list of projects previously not permitted within the Borough – passed in 2013, paving the way for a miniature golf course, Jennifer Lackland sought to bring not just a unique family entertainment business to the north end but also a walking history lesson, utilizing replicas of historic sites and other attractively themed elements to accompany informational signs with tidbits detailing LBI’s past.

Designed by Wildwood-based Harris Miniature Golf Courses Inc. with two levels and unique obstacles and challenges, the plans for Jen’s Links were approved by the Barnegat Light Planning Board in July 2016, with groundbreaking and construction beginning in 2018.

Once the project was finished and the two 18-hole courses opened for business, it became a popular destination. Jen’s Links had a financially strong first season as mini Golfers from across the globe stopped by to play a round or two while visiting the Island, according to management. The COVID-19 Pandemic put a significant damper on operations during the 2020 season, but in 2021 and 2022, even with Barnegat Lighthouse closed for renovations for much of this past year, business was solid, management said.

After Jennifer Lackland passed, the course’s operation fell into her brother’s hands. And while he initially intended to keep his sister’s dream of providing a fun miniature golfing experience to Residents and visitors intact, he recently realized it simply would be too much for him to manage from now on.

“I love my sister and it hurts that I even have to think about this,” said David Lackland, now principal owner of Lackland Associates, which oversees the operation of Lackland Self Storage. “But I’m not there and I don’t really have the time to run the operation, and I don’t have a management company in place that can run it, so selling the property is the most sensible option.”

He said the hope is that somebody will buy the property and keep it as a miniature golf course, but he also understands a Buyer has the right to convert the property into something else. Jen’s Links at LBI is listed for sale on the website of Barnegat Light’s Joy Luedtke Real Estate with an asking price of $5,999,000.

“This spacious parcel is currently being operated as a state of the art 36-hole miniature golf course with extensive hardscaping, waterfall holes, and ample parking,” the listing states. “The adjoining building is well fitted with a spacious patio deck, full electric kitchen with commercial walk-in freezer, and front/back office space. Jen’s Links is being offered turnkey with all commercial appliances included.

“The general business and marine commercial zoning allows for a wide range of possibilities, including residential development. Keep on putting or revert this coveted parcel back to 7 single family lots for prime development.”

On the Jen’s Links at LBI Facebook page, the Dec. 31 post reads: “Another season and year in the books for us! Thank you to each and every one of our employees, guests, and the management team. Happy New Year and we will see you again in 2023.”

Depending on when the property’s sale is complete, whether Jen’s Links will open for another season, or many more seasons, is unknown at this time. During the past few seasons, the course has opened for weekend play in April and closed for the year on or shortly after Halloween.

